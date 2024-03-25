New selection committee announced ahead of World Cup

LAHORE: New men’s national selection committee comprising seven members with equal powers, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was announced here.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced that the new reorganised body would take all decisions on majority basis.

“The reorganized selection committee would no longer have a chairman and all seven members would have equal powers who will take decisions on a majority basis so that we can go towards a better conclusion,” Naqvi said at a news conference, here Sunday.

Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafique and Abdul Razzaq, all of whom are part of the new selection committee were present on the occasion. The skipper of the Pakistan team and the head coach are other members of the selection committee.

Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the PCB chairman will not have any input in selecting the team and the committee will take all decisions independently.

Naqvi said, “We are management people, we have to manage things and the members of selection committee are the professionals and hopefully they will give us a good result.”

Responding to a query, he said work was under way to finalise coaches for the team but refrained from giving any premature information in this regard. He said the board was in talks with one coach, which was played up in the media to such an extent that he got so worried that he ran away. Let us wait for four to five days and the PCB would bring in a dream team with regard to coaching staff, he said.

When asked about Imad Wasim, the PCB chief said that he was available for the upcoming T20 World Cup. For the upcoming T20 World Cup, the team needed to be at full strength, that was why Imad was called back, he said

Regarding Haris Rauf whose contract was terminated by the PCB in February following a probe into his alleged refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24, Naqvi said that his contract had been restored.

He further said the PCB’s funds would be spent on improving the team and ensuring the betterment of cricket.

Regarding PSL, he said that he was hopeful that more teams would be added to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and that a women’s cricket league would come to fruition.

It may be noted that the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup runs from June 1-29. The expanded 20-team tournament is being jointly held by the United States and the West Indies and will get under way on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas, when the US take on Canada, both teams making their first appearances at a T20 World Cup.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024