Jaranwala tragedy: 150 victims get essential items

FAISALABAD: In connection with the restoration of the Jaranwala tragedy in Bishop House Railway Road, 150 victims were given utensils, beds, and food items for their daily life needs.

The victims thanked Bishop Dr Andreas Rahmat and Cartias Faisalabad on this occasion. Bishop Dr Andreas Rahmat, while expressing his thoughts with prayer, said that since the first day since the tragedy, we have been trying to fulfill the needs of the people for food, drink, shelter and other needs and for their legal assistance and protection of lives.

On this occasion, Father Abid Tanveer (Vicar General), Father Bonny Mendes, Father Khalid Mukhtar and Father Zafar Iqbal also expressed their thoughts and sympathy.

