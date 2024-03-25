AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-25

Jaranwala tragedy: 150 victims get essential items

Press Release Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

FAISALABAD: In connection with the restoration of the Jaranwala tragedy in Bishop House Railway Road, 150 victims were given utensils, beds, and food items for their daily life needs.

The victims thanked Bishop Dr Andreas Rahmat and Cartias Faisalabad on this occasion. Bishop Dr Andreas Rahmat, while expressing his thoughts with prayer, said that since the first day since the tragedy, we have been trying to fulfill the needs of the people for food, drink, shelter and other needs and for their legal assistance and protection of lives.

On this occasion, Father Abid Tanveer (Vicar General), Father Bonny Mendes, Father Khalid Mukhtar and Father Zafar Iqbal also expressed their thoughts and sympathy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jaranwala tragedy Dr Andreas Rahmat and Cartias

Comments

200 characters

Jaranwala tragedy: 150 victims get essential items

Aurangzeb to head ECC as PM withdraws

Spring BoG meetings of World Bank, IMF: Finance minister to lead delegation

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Property market crisis: China needs to ‘reinvent itself’: IMF MD

PD revises price forecast for spot LNG

Russians lower flags, lay flowers to honour concert hall attack victims

Commencing work on Azad Pattan HPP: APPL given one month by PPIB

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals

KP-EZDMC asked to take steps towards industrial promotion

Read more stories