AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-24

Experts pinpoint issues agriculture productivity grapples with

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: Experts Saturday regretted that agriculture is the most affected and grapples with issues of productivity, efficiency and inability to respond to climate shocks.

Talking to media at the National Press Club, among other, a climate expert Khan Faraz referred that while inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign at Islamabad on March 15, 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan had been facing the hazardous effects of climate change and suffered a loss of billions of rupees in the past.

Quoting the Global Climate Risk Index, he underscored Pakistans ranking as the 05th most vulnerable country to climate related hazards and emphasized the need for immediate action.

During media interaction, he stated that Pakistan is an agricultural country. Agriculture is the backbone of the countrys economy. According to some media reports, Acumen Pakistan has announced the approval of anchor farming from the Green Climate Fund for Pakistans first investment fund targeting climate adaptation in the agriculture sector, with a focus on impacting the lives of vulnerable farmers.

The initiative is designed as an innovative blended finance facility, with $80 million of equity funding for early and growth stage local agribusinesses.

While, an additional $10 million will be deployed in grant funding to provide targeted support to improve the business models of investee companies and build overall climate resilience of the ecosystem in Pakistan, Khan Faraz added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif National Press Club Faraz Khan agriculture productivity

Comments

200 characters

Experts pinpoint issues agriculture productivity grapples with

Ease of doing business: Aleem-led panel to articulate strategy

Govt to implement five-year road map for economic progress: Dar

Major transformation: SECP removing technical glitches

DEEP, SBIP projects: WB approves $149.7m financing

IMF asks FBR to review tax incentive regimes

Anti-piracy operations: 27 Pakistanis among 102 rescued, claims Indian navy

Article 199: SC says high courts don’t have suo motu power

Pakistan Day Parade ceremony: President says there will be no compromise on national sovereignty

Defence minister meets Zardari: Islamabad, Riyadh reiterate resolve to work together

Pakistan Day celebrated

Read more stories