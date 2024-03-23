China’s Didi swings to profit in fourth quarter

Didi Global, China’s largest ride-hailing company, on Saturday reported a fourth-quarter profit, indicating that the Chinese ride-hailing leader has gradually recovered from difficulties after prolonged regulatory scrutiny.

China to allow Didi apps back online, in latest sign of regulatory thaw

Didi Global reported net income attributable to shareholders of 818 million yuan ($113.15 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 953 million yuan a year ago. Revenues jumped 55.4% to 49.4 billion yuan for the quarter.