Mar 23, 2024
Pakistan

Wapda chief marks World Water Day by implementing eight mega projects

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has marked the World Water Day by highlighting that Wapda is implementing the largest development portfolio comprising eight mega projects, destined to revolutionize the economic landscape of Pakistan with much needed water and economically most affordable hydel electricity.

The Chairman further said that Wapda’s under-construction projects include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). Scheduled for completion in a phased manner from 2024 to 2029, these projects will add 9.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country, sufficient to irrigate another 3.9 million acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. Besides, these projects will also double Wapda hydel generation in next four to five years from 9,500MW to 19,500MW with an addition of about 10,000MW clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity.

He said water is life. It is sine-qua-non not only for existence of life but also for human development on earth. We are fortunate, as Pakistan has been blessed with ample water resources. This is up to us, how effectively we harness these resources for well-being of our people and the country.

The Chairman said that Wapda has been playing a key role for national development by harnessing water resources since its inception in 1958. Wapda is committed to water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

