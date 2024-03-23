AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Aurangzeb apprises UK High Commissioner about conclusion of IMF review

Press Release Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Friday, to discuss matters of bilateral significance and strengthening the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, said a press release issued on Friday.

Aurangzeb acknowledged the enduring relations between Pakistan and the UK.

The minister also apprised the High Commissioner about the conclusion of the second IMF review under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) and reiterated the government’s commitment to implement prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms in various sectors such as the FBR, privatisation, and private sector facilitation.

The British High Commissioner commended Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms and expressed the UK’s continued support for Pakistan’s development goals. She emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual interest, and reiterated the UK's commitment to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

Concluding the meeting, both sides expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom for the benefit of both nations.

