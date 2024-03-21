AIRLINK 62.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.1%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
DFML 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FFBL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
MLCF 35.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PPL 108.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.29%)
PRL 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.6%)
SEARL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.85%)
SNGP 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 69.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 66,020 Increased By 288.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 21,710 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andy Murray Murray beats ailing Berrettini to reach Miami second round

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 10:15am

MIAMI: Andy Murray outlasted an ailing Matteo Berrettini 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday to move into the second round of the Miami Open where he will again try to do something he has not done this season – win two consecutive matches.

After starting the campaign losing the opening contest in his first four tournaments, including the Australian Open, the three-times Grand Slam winner has now advanced to the second round in his last four events but each time was unable to clear the next hurdle.

The victory added another small milestone to the 36-year-old Scotsman’s career as he became the third active player with 30 wins at the event, behind only Novak Djokovic (44) and Rafa Nadal (40).

“It was obviously a great win for me,” said Murray, who wrote the message, ‘Life in the old dog yet :)’ on the courtside TV camera lens after his match.

“I started off a little bit slow, but I do think I played pretty well from the middle of the first set until the end of the match.”

Murray got off to a sluggish start against Berrettini, who looked sharp and energised in a dominant opening set despite seeing his first tour-level action since the US Open following an injury layoff.

The momentum took a dramatic shift in the second set, however, as the 27-year-old Italian began to struggle while Murray found his rhythm to power ahead 5-2.

Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby’s lead in the way players treat officials

Berrettini’s next service game saw the Italian double over and stumble as he appeared close to fainting.

The tournament doctor quickly arrived and play was delayed for four minutes while Berrettini received treatment and had his blood pressure checked.

When action resumed Berrettini held serve before Murray served out the set to level the match, with the Italian leaving the court during the changeover for more checks. Sensing an opening, Murray pounced and broke Berrettini at the first opportunity to get in front 2-0.

Murray, twice a champion in Miami, would need that break as Berrettini battled on gamely, holding serve the rest of way but unable to convert any of his three break chances in the final set.

Murray sealed victory with a backhand winner down the line, which was immediately followed by a defiant fist pump.

“I created a lot of opportunities and he was struggling for a little bit at the end of the second and beginning of the third,” said Murray, who next faces Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

“I capitalised on that and got off to a quick start in the third. I served it out well in the end.”

Andy Murray

Comments

200 characters

Andy Murray Murray beats ailing Berrettini to reach Miami second round

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Oil rebounds as US crude, gasoline stockpile drops provide some support

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

Read more stories