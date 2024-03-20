AIRLINK 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-14.36%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.64%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
DGKC 64.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.55%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.95%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 107.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
HUBC 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
OGDC 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.18%)
PPL 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.41%)
PRL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
SNGP 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.25%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,746 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,473 Decreased By -173.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 01:07pm

Twelve miners were killed and eight rescued after an explosion in a coal mine in south-western Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

“The rescue operation has been just completed,” said Balochistan province’s chief inspector of mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch, on Wednesday morning.

He said that 20 miners had been inside the mine when a methane gas explosion took place overnight.

He added that rescue teams recovered 12 bodies while the survivors had been taken to hospital.

Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.

Mine workers have complained that a lack of safety gear and poor working conditions are the key causes of frequent accidents, labour union officials have said in the past.

Balochistan coal mine blast

Comments

200 characters

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

Read more stories