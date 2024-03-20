AIRLINK 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.5%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.7%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
FFL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.83%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HBL 108.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
HUBC 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
KOSM 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.45%)
MLCF 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.02%)
PAEL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.1%)
PPL 111.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.23%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SNGP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.33%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 42.2 (0.62%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 149.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 65,932 Increased By 429.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,843 Increased By 122.3 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee awaits Fed’s forecast on number of interest rate cuts

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 10:18am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set for a quiet session on Wednesday, eyeing whether the US Federal Reserve will signal fewer rate cuts this year, compared to its December projections.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open in the 83.01-83.03 range to the US dollar, compared with the previous session’s 83.0350.

It is expected to maintain a narrow range through the day.

The local currency on Tuesday weakened past the 83 level for the first time in a month on dollar buying by foreign banks for their custodial clients and by public sector banks for oil companies, according to traders.

“Yesterday, (the dollar/rupee pair) climbed past its near-term 82.95-83.00 resistance, suggesting that the immediate trend has turned from down to neutral,” a currency dealer at a bank said.

“This has opened the upside potential if Fed deals a hawkish surprise.

Indian rupee edges down pressured by weaker Asian peers, high oil prices

“The Fed is not expected to make changes to the policy rate, with the primary focus on projections on the interest rate trajectory. In December, the median estimate for Dec 2024 was 4.6%, signalling expectations for three 25 basis points rate cuts.

The median was centred on forecast of only six members, a slim majority of one, ANZ Bank said in a note.

Five members predicted two rate cuts and four predicted four cuts. “The tight clustering leaves potential for the median dot plot to shift to signalling two cuts this year,” ANZ said.

Expectations for rate cuts have changed significantly since the beginning of the year, with investors now pricing in fewer cuts compared to the initial projections of more than six.

Asian currencies saw narrow moves before the Fed decision expected at 23.30 IST.

The dollar index edged higher, while US Treasury yields dipped.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee awaits Fed’s forecast on number of interest rate cuts

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Read more stories