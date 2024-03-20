Aid provision to rain victims: NDMA asked to conduct joint survey, along with provinces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for early completion of the joint survey with provinces as well as wanted it to increase future cooperation with provinces with respect to natural calamities.

The prime minister received a detailed briefing from the NDMA regarding assistance so far provided to the victims of recent heavy rains, early notification of natural calamities and rescue and relief. The premier directed that after completing the joint survey, the assistance should be delivered only to the affectees.

He also directed the NDMA to submit a report on the implementation of the instructions given to it to increase its technical capacity during his previous regime.

The provision of government aid to the victims of recent heavy rains should be completed at the earliest, he further directed.

He issued instruction that the assistance should be delivered to the people in a transparent manner. The meeting was told about the losses as a result of the recent heavy rains and the relief operations and distribution of relief funds by the federal government.

He stated that a comprehensive plan was necessary to deal with natural disasters and rescue and help people

The meeting was further informed that the NDMA would soon complete a joint survey with the provinces, especially the Balochistan government, to verify the fully and partially destroyed houses.

The meeting was informed that on the instructions of the prime minister, a total of 0.766 million kg of dry ration will be distributed in Gwadar till March 24, out of which, 0.388 million kg of ration has been distributed till March 16.

Apart from this, 97,000 kg of dry ration has been distributed in Quetta and Dalbandin.

The meeting was informed about the weather forecast for April to June and July to September this year and the preparation of the NDMA in this regard.

While informing the prime minister about the assistance provided by NDMA to the victims of Gaza, the meeting was informed that since October, 320 tons of relief goods have been sent to the victims of Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman NDMA Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik and senior officials.

The Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives participated in the meeting through a video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024