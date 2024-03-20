AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Pakistan denounces India’s decision to outlaw 14 Kashmiri parties

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan denounces the Indian authorities’ decision to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League as “unlawful associations”.

Through a statement, issued by the Foreign Office, it also denounced the decision to extend the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohammad Yasin Malik faction) for five more years.

With the fresh notifications, a total of 14 Kashmiri political parties have become outlawed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The affiliates of these parties are also facing persecution.

Most notably, a death penalty has been sought for Yasin Malik, who was awarded life sentence in 2022.

“However, such oppressive tactics cannot suppress the Kashmiri people’s aspirations for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. India’s ongoing campaign to crush dissent in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) contravenes the international human rights and humanitarian law as well as democratic norms,” it added.

Pakistan also urged the government of India to lift the curbs on the banned Kashmiri parties; release all the political prisoners, including Yasin Malik; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

India Foreign Office IIOJK Kashmiri Mohammad Yasin Malik

