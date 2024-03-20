AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Imran acquitted in two cases of vandalism

Fazal Sher Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two cases registered in connection with vandalism in the May 25 long march.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, while announcing its reserved judgement, acquitted Khan in two cases registered against him in Sihala and Lohi Bher police stations.

PTI founder’s lawyer Sardar Masroof, Naeem Panjutha, and Amina Ali appeared before the court.

The counsel requested the court to summon PTI founder in the court.

The judge told the counsel to first argue over Khan’s acquittal plea.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens to the PTI founder on his way to court from jail?” the judge questioned.

Panjutha replied that the PTI founder appeared before different courts several times before his arrest. Provision of security to his client was the responsibility of the government, he said, adding he wanted to argue before the court in front of Khan.

The court rejected Khan’s plea seeking issuance of his production order.

Panjutha, while arguing over Khan’s acquittal plea, said all the cases against the founder of PTI were based on assumptions.

Several cases were registered against him in a single day, he said.

He said that in many cases, there were no witnesses; even no statements of witnesses had been filed.

In other cases, the plaintiff was the station house officer (SHO) who had no authority to file the case, he said.

The court asked the lawyer whether the PTI founder had been acquitted in any case.

The lawyer answered in the affirmative.

The court, after hearing the argument reserved its verdict.

Later, announcing its reserved judgement, acquitted Khan in two cases.

