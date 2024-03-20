KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Ship Corpt 18-03-2024
OP-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 17-03-2024
B-1 Blue Load Eastwind 15-03-2024
Poenix Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-4 Yangze 8 Disc Ocean 10-03-2024
Wheat Service
B-5 Dolce Vita Disc North Star 07-03-2024
Wheat International
B-10 B-11 Seapower II Disc Bulk Shipping 09-03-2024
Wheat Agencies
B-11/B-12 Sukhoor Disc Wheat North Star 13-03-2024
Alkhaleej II in Bulk International
B-14/B-15 Ince Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024
Inebolu in Bulk International
B-16/B-17 Eastern Disc. Ledend Shipping &
Camellia General Logistics 17-03-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 08-03-2024
International
Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 13-03-2024
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-18 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024
Muhammed Cement Service
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/ One Matrix D/L Ocean Network 19-03-2024
Saptl-2 Container Express Pak
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
M.t.Mardan 19-03-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Seapower Ii 19-03-2024 Disc. Wheat Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Expected Arrivals
Ami 19-03-2024 D/2500 Eastwind Shipping
Chemical Company
X-Press 19-03-2024 D/L Container X-press Feeders
Salween Shipping Agency
Ningbo 19-03-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Xt Prosperity 20-03-2024 L/7000 Ethanol Trans Fast
Logistics Pvt Ltd
Sm Tianjin 20-03-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Pvt Ltd
Jolly Clivia 20-03-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport PvtLtd
Esl Nhava 20-03-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Sheva SMC-PvtLtd
Vancover 20-03-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
PvtLtd
Trans Spring 20-03-2024 L/51000 Clinkers Ocean Service
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Kota Naluri 19-03-2024 Container Ship -
Adonnis 19-03-2024 General Cargo -
Apl Salalah 19-03-2024 Container Ship -
Manta Asli 19-03-2024 Clinkers -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Evriali Cement Asia Mar. 16th, 2024
Marine
MW-2 Melody Rice Star Mar. 16th, 2024
Shipping
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Desert Clinker GSA Mar. 16th, 2024
Virtue
PIBT Elephanta Coal GSA Mar. 17th, 2024
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Mar. 18th, 2024
Precision-V
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Crater Wheat Alpine Mar. 18th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG M Mar. 17th, 2024
International
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Umm Bab LNG GSA Mar. 18th, 2024
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Hafnia
Shanghai Gas oil Trans Marine Mar. 19th, 2024
Xpress
Salween Container GAC -do-
Kotka Container GAC -do-
EXPECTED Departures
MSC
Precision-V Container MSC PAK Mar. 19th, 2024
Elephanta Coal GSA -do-
Melody Rice Star Shipping -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
MSC Shy Container MSC PAK Mar. 19th, 2024
Trans Spring Steel Coil Universal -do-
Shipping
Log Sparta Mogas Alpine -do-
Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Waiting for berths
Sea Shipp
Bolan Gas oil Alpine -do-
Belforest Canola Ocean Service -do-
Seed
Pindos Cement Crystal -do-
Sea Shipp
Nimble Nicky Iron Ore Universal -do-
Shipping
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Kano LNG GSA Mar. 19th, 2024
Tethis-7 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maersk Cabo
Verde Container GAC Mar. 20th, 2024
