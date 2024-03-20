Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Ship Corpt 18-03-2024 OP-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 17-03-2024 B-1 Blue Load Eastwind 15-03-2024 Poenix Ethanol Shipping Co. B-4 Yangze 8 Disc Ocean 10-03-2024 Wheat Service B-5 Dolce Vita Disc North Star 07-03-2024 Wheat International B-10 B-11 Seapower II Disc Bulk Shipping 09-03-2024 Wheat Agencies B-11/B-12 Sukhoor Disc Wheat North Star 13-03-2024 Alkhaleej II in Bulk International B-14/B-15 Ince Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024 Inebolu in Bulk International B-16/B-17 Eastern Disc. Ledend Shipping & Camellia General Logistics 17-03-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 08-03-2024 International Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 13-03-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-18 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024 Muhammed Cement Service ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3/ One Matrix D/L Ocean Network 19-03-2024 Saptl-2 Container Express Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.t.Mardan 19-03-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt Seapower Ii 19-03-2024 Disc. Wheat Bulk Shipping Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ami 19-03-2024 D/2500 Eastwind Shipping Chemical Company X-Press 19-03-2024 D/L Container X-press Feeders Salween Shipping Agency Ningbo 19-03-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan Xt Prosperity 20-03-2024 L/7000 Ethanol Trans Fast Logistics Pvt Ltd Sm Tianjin 20-03-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Pvt Ltd Jolly Clivia 20-03-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport PvtLtd Esl Nhava 20-03-2024 D/L Container Allied Logistic Sheva SMC-PvtLtd Vancover 20-03-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan PvtLtd Trans Spring 20-03-2024 L/51000 Clinkers Ocean Service ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kota Naluri 19-03-2024 Container Ship - Adonnis 19-03-2024 General Cargo - Apl Salalah 19-03-2024 Container Ship - Manta Asli 19-03-2024 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Evriali Cement Asia Mar. 16th, 2024 Marine MW-2 Melody Rice Star Mar. 16th, 2024 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Desert Clinker GSA Mar. 16th, 2024 Virtue PIBT Elephanta Coal GSA Mar. 17th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Mar. 18th, 2024 Precision-V ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Crater Wheat Alpine Mar. 18th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M Mar. 17th, 2024 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Umm Bab LNG GSA Mar. 18th, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Hafnia Shanghai Gas oil Trans Marine Mar. 19th, 2024 Xpress Salween Container GAC -do- Kotka Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Precision-V Container MSC PAK Mar. 19th, 2024 Elephanta Coal GSA -do- Melody Rice Star Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Shy Container MSC PAK Mar. 19th, 2024 Trans Spring Steel Coil Universal -do- Shipping Log Sparta Mogas Alpine -do- Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Waiting for berths Sea Shipp Bolan Gas oil Alpine -do- Belforest Canola Ocean Service -do- Seed Pindos Cement Crystal -do- Sea Shipp Nimble Nicky Iron Ore Universal -do- Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Kano LNG GSA Mar. 19th, 2024 Tethis-7 Palm oil Alpine -do- Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC Mar. 20th, 2024 =============================================================================

