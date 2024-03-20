AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-20

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Ship Corpt         18-03-2024
OP-3              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         17-03-2024
B-1               Blue           Load           Eastwind           15-03-2024
                  Poenix         Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-4               Yangze         8 Disc         Ocean              10-03-2024
                                 Wheat          Service
B-5               Dolce Vita     Disc           North Star         07-03-2024
                                 Wheat          International
B-10 B-11         Seapower II    Disc           Bulk Shipping      09-03-2024
                                 Wheat          Agencies
B-11/B-12         Sukhoor        Disc Wheat     North Star         13-03-2024
                  Alkhaleej II   in Bulk        International
B-14/B-15         Ince           Disc Wheat     North Star         17-03-2024
                  Inebolu        in Bulk        International
B-16/B-17         Eastern        Disc.          Ledend Shipping &
                  Camellia       General        Logistics          17-03-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Rabani         Load Rice      Al Faizan          08-03-2024
                                                International
Nmb-1             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S Shipping       13-03-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-18              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Haj            Load           Crystal Sea        18-03-2024
                  Muhammed       Cement         Service
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/          One Matrix     D/L            Ocean Network      19-03-2024
Saptl-2                          Container      Express Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t.Mardan        19-03-2024     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
Seapower Ii       19-03-2024     Disc. Wheat                    Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ami               19-03-2024     D/2500                     Eastwind Shipping
                                 Chemical                             Company
X-Press           19-03-2024     D/L Container                X-press Feeders
Salween                                                       Shipping Agency
Ningbo            19-03-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Xt Prosperity     20-03-2024     L/7000 Ethanol                    Trans Fast
                                                            Logistics Pvt Ltd
Sm Tianjin        20-03-2024     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Jolly Clivia      20-03-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                             Transport PvtLtd
Esl Nhava         20-03-2024     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Sheva                                                              SMC-PvtLtd
Vancover          20-03-2024     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                       PvtLtd
Trans Spring      20-03-2024     L/51000 Clinkers               Ocean Service
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Naluri       19-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Adonnis           19-03-2024     General Cargo                              -
Apl Salalah       19-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Manta Asli        19-03-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Evriali        Cement         Asia          Mar. 16th, 2024
                                                Marine
MW-2              Melody         Rice           Star          Mar. 16th, 2024
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Desert         Clinker        GSA           Mar. 16th, 2024
                  Virtue
PIBT              Elephanta      Coal           GSA           Mar. 17th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK       Mar. 18th, 2024
                  Precision-V
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Crater         Wheat          Alpine        Mar. 18th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            M             Mar. 17th, 2024
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Umm Bab        LNG            GSA           Mar. 18th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Shanghai          Gas oil        Trans Marine                 Mar. 19th, 2024
Xpress
Salween           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Kotka             Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Precision-V       Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 19th, 2024
Elephanta         Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Melody            Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Shy           Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 19th, 2024
Trans Spring      Steel Coil     Universal                               -do-
                                 Shipping
Log Sparta        Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Bharadwaj         River Sand     Crystal                   Waiting for berths
                                 Sea Shipp
Bolan             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Belforest         Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Seed
Pindos            Cement         Crystal                                 -do-
                                 Sea Shipp
Nimble Nicky      Iron Ore       Universal                               -do-
                                 Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Kano              LNG            GSA                          Mar. 19th, 2024
Tethis-7          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maersk Cabo
Verde             Container      GAC                          Mar. 20th, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories