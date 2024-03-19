AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Finja ‘demands’ Opay to clear payments against sale of EMI

Press Release Published 19 Mar, 2024 08:07pm

Finja, a leading fintech in Pakistan, announced what it called “frustration regarding the failure of Opay International PTE. LTD. to clear outstanding payments” following the sale of the EMI licence to the latter, effective October 2, 2023.

“Finja specializes in providing AI/ML-backed accessible financing exclusively to underserved SMEs,” it said in a press release.

“Finja has facilitated over Rs12 billion in financing, benefiting over 28,000 SMEs across 35 cities, 10% of it being through Finja Invest, the country’s only Peer-to-peer financing platform.

“Unfortunately, Opay’s failure to pay has had severe consequences, not only forcing Finja to temporarily slow down operations and reduce staff but also stifling Finja’s exemplary financing practices which have proven to be a national-interest success story through solely targeting the SME market and staying clear from all categories of consumer lending including predatory micro/nano lending,” it added in its statement.

“In light of OPay’s continuous mistreatment of Finja, formal letters have been sent to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), urging their continued support in facilitating a fair resolution.”

Finja said it was willing to prove its claims, also assuring its clients that investments remain “secure”.

