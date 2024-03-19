AIRLINK 63.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.07%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.67%)
FCCL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.26%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
OGDC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
PPL 110.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.23%)
SNGP 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.91%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,733 Increased By 34.6 (0.52%)
BR30 22,607 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,319 Increased By 428.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,666 Increased By 129.8 (0.6%)
IT drags Indian shares at the open; TCS drops 3%

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 10:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by IT stocks, after Tata Consultancy Services’ holding arm announced a stake sale worth $1.13 billion, and tracking Asian peers as the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.42% to 21,959.65, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.46% to 72,406.06, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.

Metals lead rise in India’s blue-chips; Adani stocks, small-, mid-caps fall

The IT index dropped 1.4%, leading the sectoral losses. TCS was down 3%, the top Nifty 50 loser.

