Domestic violence victim undergoes successful surgery

LAHORE: Successful arm’s surgery of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence has been conducted at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and now she is speedily recovering.

As per sources, the affected girl started going to the washroom unaided except for eating normally with the injured arm. The family expressed special thanks to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing the best free surgery facilities.

In this regard, Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that by the grace of Allah and the best possible care by health professionals she recovered swiftly.

Talking to the media, Sonia, the sister of the patient said that when Rizwana brought from Sargodha to LGH, her condition was extremely critical and there were marks of injuries on the body.

A team of doctors headed by Principal PGMI Al-Fareed Zafar formed a special medical board for Rizwana’s treatment after medical examination, in which senior doctors from various fields were included.

Sonia further said that Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar personally monitored the treatment and we are also grateful to the officials of Health Department who had given a special task to principal LGH to save the life of the laborer’s daughter.

