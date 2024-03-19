AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

Domestic violence victim undergoes successful surgery

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: Successful arm’s surgery of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence has been conducted at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and now she is speedily recovering.

As per sources, the affected girl started going to the washroom unaided except for eating normally with the injured arm. The family expressed special thanks to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing the best free surgery facilities.

In this regard, Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that by the grace of Allah and the best possible care by health professionals she recovered swiftly.

Talking to the media, Sonia, the sister of the patient said that when Rizwana brought from Sargodha to LGH, her condition was extremely critical and there were marks of injuries on the body.

A team of doctors headed by Principal PGMI Al-Fareed Zafar formed a special medical board for Rizwana’s treatment after medical examination, in which senior doctors from various fields were included.

Sonia further said that Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar personally monitored the treatment and we are also grateful to the officials of Health Department who had given a special task to principal LGH to save the life of the laborer’s daughter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

domestic violence case LGH Rizwana

Comments

200 characters

Domestic violence victim undergoes successful surgery

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories