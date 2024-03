ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated the portfolio of Power to Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday read that the prime minister in term of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973 has been pleased to assign the portfolio in place of the portfolio of Railways, thus relieving Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum of the additional portfolio of Power.

