Australia, NZ dollars find support after slide

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars found support on Monday after a slide last week, helped by better-than-expected Chinese data but central bank meetings this week are seen as posing downside risks.

The Aussie edged up 0.1% to $0.6564, after losing 1% last week to test support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6559. A clear break below there would open the door to $0.6477, a low from early March.

The kiwi dollar gained 0.2% to $0.6095. It lost 0.8% last week and at one point fell as low as $0.6081. Its 200-day moving average of $0.6079 is proving to be support for now.

Data showed on Monday China’s factory output and retail sales beat expectations in the January-February period, marking a solid start for 2024 and offering some relief to policymakers and investors.

The Australian dollar is often sold as a proxy for the China’s economic fortunes.