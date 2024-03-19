AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Telecoms shares drag Europe’s STOXX 600 lower

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

PARIS: European shares edged lower on Monday, led by a slump in the telecommunications sector, while German bond yields inched up after euro zone inflation came in as expected in February.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1%, with Ireland’s ISEQ index rising 0.1% to outperform European peers.

The telecoms sector led sectoral declines with a 1.4% fall for its worst day in three months, while automobiles and parts shares advanced 0.9%.

Oil and gas stocks rose 0.5% after Brent crude briefly topped $86 per barrel for the first time since November, before pulling back, as Ukraine stepped up its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Technology shares were up 0.4% as investors geared up for an annual developer conference by artificial intelligence darling Nvidia later in the day.

Euro zone inflation increased as expected at an annual rate of 2.6% in February and 0.6% on a monthly basis, keeping views unchanged on the timing of the first rate cut by the European Central Bank.

“Today’s figure is not likely to influence any rate cutting decisions materially, but with the majority of economists predicting the first ECB rate cut in June, it’s safe to say February’s inflation reading will not adversely alter this likelihood,” said Michael Field, European Market Strategist, Morningstar.

Germany’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 2 basis points and was last at 2.458%.

Money markets currently expect the ECB to cut interest rates by 83 basis points in 2024.

Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos reaffirmed that the central bank could start cutting interest rates in June after a reduction in euro zone inflation.

The US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England’s monetary policy meetings, due later this week, will also be on investors’ radar for more clues on the trajectory of monetary policy easing globally.

In corporate updates, shares of Polish fashion group LPP jumped 20.5% to top the STOXX 600, recouping some of last week’s losses made after a Hindenburg Research report questioned the 2022 sale of its Russian assets.

Signify NV climbed 2.0% after Barclays hiked the lighting solutions firm’s stock rating and price target, while TGV trains maker Alstom added 6.4% after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating.

Logitech was one of the top decliners in the index, dropping 6.8%, following news that Chief Financial Officer Charles Boynton will leave the computer equipment maker in May.

