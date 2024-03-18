AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Egypt becomes latest host of FIFA’s new friendly series

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 07:48pm

CAIRO: Egypt became the fifth country to be selected as host of a new series of friendly games introduced by FIFA to allow teams from different confederations to play each other, the world soccer governing body said on Monday.

The pilot phase was expanded to feature 24 national teams from three continents, FIFA said in a statement.

The Egypt edition – which will take place from March 22-26 – will also include Croatia, Tunisia and New Zealand.

Egypt will host New Zealand in the opening game on Friday, which will also mark the inauguration of a new 92,000-capacity stadium that the country has built in a new administrative capital, 45 km (28 miles) east of Cairo.

Named Egypt Stadium, the venue is the second biggest in Africa, behind South Africa’s 94,000-seater Soccer City.

Tunisia will face Croatia in the other game, with the winners playing each other in the second match.

Although there are no trophies or prize money, the series is designed to benefit national teams that do not have the opportunity to play teams from other confederations, with FIFA set to cover travel costs.

Algeria, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka will simultaneously host other editions this month, although formats will differ.

