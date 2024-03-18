AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
London’s FTSE 100 opens higher on miners’ boost

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 02:08pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday as metal miners rose on upbeat economic data from China, while losses in consumer healthcare firm Haleon after Pfizer’s stake sale weighed on the index.

Base metal miners gained 0.9%, propped by upbeat industrial output and retail sales data from top metal consumer China, in turn lifting the resource-heavy FTSE 100 0.2% as of 0823 GMT.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser jumped 5.7% and also boosted the benchmark index after slumping around 14% on Friday.

On the flip side, Haleon was among the worst performers, down 2.3% after US drugmaker and top shareholder Pfizer said it would reduce its stake in the toothpaste maker to about 24%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.2% lower, led by an 11% fall in Marshalls as the landscaping and roofing products supplier flagged lower revenue for 2024 on slower-than-expected recovery.

FTSE 100 closes lower under impact of baby formula fine

Investors’ focus this week would be on the domestic inflation data for February due on Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England’s interest rate decision.

The central bank is widely expected to keep rates at current levels in the upcoming meeting, although the focus will be on ascertaining the timing of the first rate cut.

