AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-18

Tight monetary stance needed in many emerging European economies: IMF

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

BUDAPEST: Underlying inflation in central, eastern and southeastern Europe is stronger than in advanced economies, requiring many central banks in the region to maintain a tight monetary stance for longer than the European Central Bank, a top IMF official said.

Aided by a retreat in price growth from double digits, some central banks in the region have started lowering interest rates, led by Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, with Romania’s central bank holding off on rate easing for now.

“The decline of the inflation rate is progressing more slowly in Romania, Moldova, Montenegro, Hungary, and Serbia than elsewhere in the CESEE region,” International Monetary Fund European Department Director Alfred Kammer said.

“In general, the underlying inflationary pressures in the region remain stronger than in advanced economies,” he said.

“Many central banks in the region should therefore maintain a tight monetary stance for longer than, for example, the ECB.” A June rate cut by the ECB is fully priced in by investors and most policymakers have lined up behind such a move.

In a speech prepared for an economics forum in the Croatian town of Split, Kammer said government plans to roll back extraordinary support measures for households and companies this year and next will help fight inflation by curbing demand.

Kammer said that during the 2021 to 2023 period, there was an erosion of trust in economic institutions in emerging Europe, with several central banks facing political interference.

“Let me be clear, central banks need to be able to fulfil their mandates on inflation. For this, independence is essential. Interference erodes trust and makes policymaking more costly,” he said.

Kammer said achieving a soft landing in the region will not be easy but it is important given the even more daunting task of boosting emerging Europe’s growth prospects in a lasting manner.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the speed of convergence of emerging European economies towards their advanced European peers had slowed, he said.

That means countries would typically converge to average living standards in the EU, excluding emerging European members, only around 2100, 50 years later than previously projected, he said.

inflation IMF

Comments

200 characters

Tight monetary stance needed in many emerging European economies: IMF

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories