Journalist Asad Toor granted bail

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, granted bail to journalist Asad Toor in a case about an online campaign against the judiciary.

Special judge central Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the post-arrest bail application of Toor granted bail to him against the surety bonds of Rs5,000.

Toor’s counsel advocates, Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha as well as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Syed Ashfaq Hussain appeared before the court.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case was also present in court with the relevant case records.

At the start of the hearing, Chatha produced the apex court’s observation that journalists should not be booked over a social media campaign against superior judges.

The judge asked the IO of the case and the FIA prosecutor regarding the Supreme Court’s observation is these were true. “Yes this observation is true,” the FIA prosecutor told the court.

The court granted bail to Toor against surety bonds of Rs5,000.

