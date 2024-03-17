Compliant taxpayers, exporters: PM to give away awards on 21st

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to give awards/certificates to compliant taxpayers and exporters on March 21, 2024.

The prime minister has formed a four-member committee with immediate effect to identify and recommend compliant taxpayers and exporters who have received expeditious and legitimate refunds from FBR.

The committee will be headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission while Chairman FBR, Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production, Additional Secretary Ministry of Commerce would be its members.

The premier shall give certificates to the recommended exporters in a ceremony. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will provide secretarial support to the committee.

The committee will deliberate and finalize recommendations within 24 hours.

Approval note for the Prime Minister awards to the compliant taxpayers and exporters included; (i) top exporters of Information Technology; (ii) sector wise large exporters other than textile; (iii first time exporters with $10 million and above export value; (iv) exporters of non-traditional and innovative products; (v) women exporters; (vi) exporters with highest growth over last year.

Compliant taxpayers included: (i) highest taxpayers of income tax (Individuals; (ii) AOPs and companies; (ii) highest taxpayers in all taxes; (iii) new taxpayers with maximum tax paid; (iv) business Income taxpayers with maximum growth over last year; (v) entrepreneurs taxpayers; (vi) small and medium enterprises (SME); (vii) taxpayers with maximum foreign direct investment (FDI); (viii) entrepreneurs from less developed and backward Areas.

As the function will be held in Ramazan, it is proposed that it should be held around noon to enable the outstation participants to take the trip within a day. The proposed date is March 21, 2024. It will also blend with ceremonies of Pakistan Day.

