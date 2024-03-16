AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Bank Alfalah opens flagship Islamic Premier Branch

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah inaugurated its flagship Islamic Premier branch, located on the ground floor of Dolmen Sky Tower in Clifton Karachi.

The branch represents a significant milestone in the Bank’s commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric banking convenience.

This digitally enabled Islamic Premier Branch as it is one-of-its-kind an all-in-one integrated banking and lifestyle experience which includes shopping mart on easy instalments, round-the-clock digital lobby and Islamic financial wealth management solution.

Bank Alfalah Islamic Premier has raised the bar in customer experience by featuring a wide array of exclusive services.

The digitally enabled Islamic Premier branch reflects a commitment to providing lifestyle banking solutions and enhancing convenience and accessibility through fully-Equipped Digital Banking Lobby.

Customers can deposit cash into any bank account in Pakistan, 24/7, through Bank Alfalah’s fully digital banking lobby. The digital lobby ensures seamless banking transactions at any time of the day, featuring video conferencing, free Wi-Fi, meeting rooms.

Under the shopping on easy instalments, customers can buy the latest electronic items such as smartphones and tablets through Bank Alfalah’s Islamic BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) store. Interest-free instalments for up to 1 year are available, making high-value purchases more accessible.

Bank Alfalah’s state-of-the-art ATMs allow customers to withdraw up to Rs 1 million cash daily (Rs 200,000 per single transaction). Enhanced security features and round-the-clock availability ensure hassle-free banking experiences.

