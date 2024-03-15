Chinese CG praises UAF leadership

FAISALABAD: China Consul General Zhao Shiren has said that China relations with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad will be taken to the new heights and in this context, they intend to launch a merit and need-based scholarship project for the students studying at UAF.

He stated this during a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Deans, Directors and Chinese universities alumni

He said that the relations between China and Pakistan are based on brotherhood, time tested, and strong. Both countries are enjoying good ties in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, education and other sectors to achieve common goals.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor has opened new avenues for development. He praised the UAF leadership and faculty for the university development and addressing agricultural challenges.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that 70 teachers from the UAF had received higher education from universities in China. He said that the UAF has launched a Sino-Pak dual diploma in modern agricultural technology in collaboration with Ballie College China, under which the students will study in the UAF for the first two years and in the third year in China.

He said that the UAF had introduced high-yielding varieties of commodities including wheat, cotton, sugarcane, soybeans, chickpea, which will enable increment in per acre production.

On this occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Sarwar Khan, Dean Food Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dean Engineering Dr. Anjum Munir, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr. Jalal Arif, Principal Community College Dr. Anjum Zia, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Director External Linkage Dr Kashif Saleemi and others attended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024