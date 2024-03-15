AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Led by Disrupt.com, Paklaunch raises nearly $1mn funding, eyes regional expansion

Press Release Published 15 Mar, 2024 08:39pm

KARACHI: Paklaunch announced that it has successfully closed a seed funding round amounting to nearly $1 million.

Disrupt.com, a renowned venture builder, led the round, with participation from Indus Valley Capital, a prominent early-stage VC fund, an early stage company advisor and investor Yousuf Khan, angel investors affiliated with Google and Meta, and others based out of San Francisco, New York City, Toronto, Singapore, and Dubai.

With this funding, Paklaunch said it seeks to create a flourishing ecosystem for regional startups in Pakistan and the GCC.

“Leveraging its investment expertise and global connections, along with Disrupt.com’s entrepreneurial ethos, PL is extending its influence beyond Pakistan encompassing key GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” it added in the press release.

Aly Fahd, Founder of Paklaunch, echoed the sentiment: “Our mission is to discover high-potential ventures beyond conventional hubs and support their growth. Uzair Gadit and Disrupt Group’s distinctive expertise, combined with the experience of our other investors and partners will help turbocharge our mission. From experimenting with startup ideas to developing them into viable businesses, this partnership positions us ideally to support the growth of new ventures in Pakistan and beyond.”

Uzair Gadit, Founding Partner at Disrupt.com, highlighted the collaborative spirit of this initiative:

“Paklaunch is setting the pace for advancement in Pakistan’s tech scene, and Aly Fahd’s leadership is nothing short of inspiring.”

