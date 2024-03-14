AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
Over 1.8m ration bags delivered to people under ‘Ramazan package’

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is striving to provide relief to the people in Ramazan as the officials delivered over 1.8 million ration bags to deserving families at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramazan package, provincial authorities briefed the Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akthar Zaman here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary was informed that vegetables and fruits were provided to 77,000 consumers at discounted prices in 51 agriculture fair price shops set up in Ramzan bazaars.

He was briefed that the authorities have intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers, arresting 511 persons and lodging 156 FIRs across the province. The price magistrates also imposed fines of Rs 7.5 lac over violations.

The meeting decided that the prices of vegetables and fruits in agriculture markets (Mandis) would be determined under the supervision of the senior officers of the district administration and all the deputy commissioners would meet the ‘Arhtis’ to persuade them to increase the supply of commodities. Taking notice of the sale of flour at higher than the notified price, the Chief Secretary sought a report from the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Kasur, Hafizabad and Vehari. He mentioned that the persons involved in fleecing the consumers would be dealt with iron hand. The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of deputy commissioner Sialkot for bringing down the price of tomato by Rs. 30 in a single day.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture departments gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that due to effective administrative measures and monitoring, a downward trend in prices of commodities is emerging. The crackdown against hoarders and profiteers is underway on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

They said that the agriculture department has established 51 fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars to supply fruits and vegetables at discounted rates by giving subsidies on 13 items. These items include potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, gram flour, gram pulse, pumpkin, garlic, lemons, apples, dates, guavas, and melons.

The additional chief secretary, Chairman PITB and officials concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Over 1.8m ration bags delivered to people under 'Ramazan package'

