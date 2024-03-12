AIRLINK 61.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-6.28%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.64%)
DGKC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.23%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.91%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 116.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.77%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-10.13%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.82%)
OGDC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.75%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.71%)
PIAA 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.19%)
PRL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.1%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SEARL 52.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.17%)
SNGP 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.04%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.87%)
TPLP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.27%)
TRG 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.84%)
UNITY 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.57%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Most Gulf markets rise in early trade

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 12:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Tuesday, amid rising oil prices as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to spur concern, while outlook for weaker demand weighed on gains.

Oil price - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets- rose 0.5% to $82.6 a barrel by 0735 GMT.

O/R Airstrikes attributed to a US-British coalition hit port cities and small towns in western Yemen on Monday, while the Houthis said on Tuesday they had targeted what was described as the “US ship Pinocchio” in the Red Sea with missiles.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.2%, supported by gains in almost all sectors with Industries Qatar climbing 1.1% and Qatar Gas Transport adding 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index advanced 0.2%, lifted by gains in energy, finance, communications and utilities.

Most Gulf markets in black on Fed rate cut bets

Alinma Bank and Saudi Awwal Bank added 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively, while Acwa Power gained 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index rose 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% increase in Aldar Properties and 1.9% gain in Abu Dhabi National Energy.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index eased 0.2%, with developer Emaar Development shedding 0.5% and Mashreqbank sliding 4.5%, although Emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD advanced 1.2%.

