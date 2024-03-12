AIRLINK 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-4.58%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.86%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.96%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.51%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
HUBC 116.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-8.6%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.82%)
OGDC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.45%)
PAEL 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 110.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.96%)
PRL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.21%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.46%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.59%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.88%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
TRG 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.39%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 6,693 Decreased By -105.5 (-1.55%)
BR30 22,597 Decreased By -538.1 (-2.33%)
KSE100 64,868 Decreased By -887.6 (-1.35%)
KSE30 21,759 Decreased By -253.1 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sinopec starts natgas production at 2bcm per year at Sichuan gas field

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 10:54am

BEIJING: China’s Sinopec has begun production at a natural gas field in southwestern China’s Sichuan province with an annual production capacity of 2 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.

The West Sichuan Gas Field project has total reserves of 100bcm of natural gas, the Chinese state oil and gas major said, adding that the field is also expected to produce 130,000 metric tons of sulfur per year.

The project is Sinopec’s third gas field in the Sichuan Basin with more than 100bcm in reserves.

Sri Lanka approves Sinopec’s $4.5bn refinery proposal

Sinopec currently has proven natural gas reserves of nearly 3 trillion cubic metres in the Sichuan Basin, with an annual output of 26bcm, the statement said.

China's Sinopec

Comments

200 characters

Sinopec starts natgas production at 2bcm per year at Sichuan gas field

KSE-100 down over 700 points amid selling pressure

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Bank timings for Ramazan

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Read more stories