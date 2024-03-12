AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Austrian team meets Secretary Punjab Assembly

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

LAHORE: On Monday, Secretary of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Amir Habib, convened with a delegation from Austria led by Ambassador Andrea Wicke at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

The delegation, which included Venzisalave Wicke, spouse of the Austrian ambassador, and Nawabzada Feroz Khan, engaged in discussions regarding the continuity of the democratic system, institution strengthening, and parliamentary affairs in Pakistan.

Secretary Chaudhry Amir Habib provided a comprehensive overview of the Punjab Assembly to Ambassador Andrea Wicke, underlining the paramount importance of national interests superseding personal agendas. He underscored the role of the Punjab Assembly Secretariat in fostering a robust democratic framework within the province and advocated for setting aside personal differences in favor of national and constitutional objectives.

Additionally, Secretary Chaudhry Amir Habib informed the Austrian ambassador about the Punjab Assembly’s reserved seats for minority communities and women. Ambassador Andrea Wicke commended the election of Maryam Nawaz as the first female Chief Minister and emphasized the importance of mutual learning between Austria and Pakistan.

Following the discussions, Secretary Chaudhry Amir Habib presented mementos and gifts to the esteemed guests and organized a tour of the new Assembly building for Ambassador Andrea Wicke, who lauded it as one of Pakistan’s most exquisite architectural achievements.

Among those present at the meeting were Advisor to Speaker Khalid Mahmood, Additional Secretary Admin Malik Khalil Ahmad, Additional Secretary Legislation Ali Hasnain Bhalli, Staff Officer to Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli, and Staff Officer to Deputy Speaker Farooq Zahid Jatoi.

