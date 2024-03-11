AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Jamia Mosque inaugurated in Komila City

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: The newly constructed Jamia Mosque was inaugurated Sunday in Komila City of Upper Kohistan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The Jamia Mosque has been constructed by WAPDA at a cost of Rs 203.66 million under ‘Local Area Development Programme’ of Dasu Hydropower Project.

The scope of work included dismantling of the old structure and construction of a new building. A Madrasah, adjacent to the mosque, has also been constructed for imparting Islamic education in the area. Construction of the mosque commenced in August 2021.

Having a mesmerising view, the Mosque is located in the heart of Komila City.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is spending Rs.17.35 billion for socio-economic uplift of the locals in Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes relate to resettlement, social development and environment management. Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Electricity generation from the Project is scheduled in 2026.

Dasu hydropower project Jamia Mosque Komila City

