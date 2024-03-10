AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand set Australia target of 279 to win second Test

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2024 10:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand were dismissed for 372 in their second innings after tea on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Sunday, setting the visitors a victory target of 279.

Rachin Ravindra hit the high score of 82 for the Black Caps before being caught behind off the bowling of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who took 4-62.

The highest successful fourth-innings run chase in a Test at Hagley Oval was the 285-8 New Zealand scored to beat Sri Lanka last year.

Josh Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against NZ

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after last week’s victory in Wellington.

New Zealand vs australia test Rachin Ravindra Pat Cummins’s

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand set Australia target of 279 to win second Test

Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Rupee cover of Rs9.99bn sought for utilising foreign aid

Will new finance minister help arrest FBR’s revenue collection slide?

Opposition leader in NA: SIC submits Omar Ayub’s name

Business premises established in FATA: SC explains how immunity from taxation under ITO can be claimed

Read more stories