Mar 10, 2024
Heavy rains: CM directs preventive measures

Published 10 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all the relevant departments of provincial government and district administration to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation due to possibility of heavy rains in Punjab.

The CM also directed the relevant departments to share early prediction of increase in severity of stormy rains and cold in the province from March 11 to 14. ”The public should be warned about the situation in advance,” she said, adding: “Help should be taken from media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard.”

The CM directed the agencies like PDMA and Rescue 1122 to take effective steps in close coordination with all the relevant departments to ensure public safety. She also directed to take effective measures for the protection of livestock in the rural areas.

Moreover, the CM directed Secretary Health Punjab to immediately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala. CM issued these instructions on the recommendations of a Medical Board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment.

