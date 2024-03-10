Gold prices strengthen

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted further gains on the local market but silver remained steady, traders said.

At the week close, the yellow metal prices surged to Rs230200 per tola and Rs197360 per 10 grams, up by Rs1600 and Rs1372, respectively.

The precious metal recorded a straight surge into eighth session, becoming costlier by Rs14500 per tola since March 1. On the world market, gold hit a recent record high of $2198 per ounce that is further boosted up with a $20 premium by the domestic market. Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams with global market price standing at $24.36 per ounce, traders said.

