LCCI president urges steps aimed at ensuring justice

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Kashif Anwar has stressed the need to take practical measures for provision of justice.

Speaking at launching of annual report of Free Legal Aid Society for the Helpless (FLASH) at the LCCI, he said that enabling needy to get easy access to justice is a noble cause.

Kashif Anwar appreciated FLASH for helping the poor to get justice. He said that a special desk has been set up at the LCCI for resolving tax related issues of the business community.

FLASH president Moazzam Rasheed said that as many as 744 persons approached for getting legal assistance. Out of 350 approved cases, FLASH team helped 332 people to get justice. As many as 18 cases are pending with different courts, he said.

