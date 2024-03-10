KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.367 billion and the number of lots traded was 20.243.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.164 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.626 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.636 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.895 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.564 billion), Silver (PKR 1.161 billion), SP 500 (PKR 639.685 million), Japan Equity (PKR 596.645 million), Natural Gas (PKR 292.352 million), Palladium (PKR 263.161 million), DJ (PKR 216.665 million), Brent (PKR 174.495 million) and Copper (PKR 134.815 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 13.696 million were traded.

