PM expresses good wishes for President-elect

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to the residence of President-elect Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad today and congratulated him on his election as head of the state for the second time, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for Asif Ali Zardari.

President-elect Asif Ali Zardari thanked Shehbaz Sharif for his support in the Presidential elections.

Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has been elected the 14th president of the country, defeating Mahmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

PPP's Asif Ali Zardari was nominated for the presidential position by the newly elected coalition government.

It is noteworthy that Zardari has been elected to a second term as president of Pakistan by an overwhelming majority.