MoFA organises special event to mark global women’s day

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated International Women’s Day on Friday by organising a special event under the theme of “Women of Substance” to recognise their services.

The event brought together prominent Pakistani women leaders across diverse sectors and was attended by members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, civil society representatives, and officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his address, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi expressed commendations to the women of Pakistan, recognising their indelible contributions to the nation’s progress and their pivotal role in fostering positive societal transformations.

Emphasising the remarkable achievements of women diplomats, the foreign secretary highlighted the MoFA as a shining exemplar among public organisations in Pakistan, boasting a significant number of female officers who have showcased unparalleled prowess and dedication in advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The event featured a panel discussion, moderated by spokesperson, MoFA Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who showcased the remarkable journeys of influential women leaders.

Among the panelists were Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, the first woman officer in the Foreign Service of Pakistan; Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, renowned for her monumental contributions to public health, social welfare, and public service; Ameena Saiyid, a luminary in the literary realm, fostering intellectual exchange and creativity through literary festivals; and Nadia Jameel, a relentless advocate for gender equality, social justice, children’s rights, and mental health.

The panelists shared invaluable insights gleaned from their professional journeys, emphasising the imperative of mainstreaming gender-sensitive policies and amplifying women empowerment initiatives.

The discourse resonated with a collective call to action, urging concerted efforts to facilitate women’s holistic growth and enable them to realise their fullest potential. It was followed by an interactive question and answer session, facilitating deeper engagement and exchange of ideas.

The “Women of Substance” event stands as a testament to the MoFA’s unwavering commitment to championing gender equality and celebrating the invaluable contributions of women in shaping Pakistan’s societal fabric and global standing.

