WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Mar 8, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 7-Mar-24 6-Mar-24 5-Mar-24 4-Mar-24
Chinese yuan 0.104294 0.104452 0.104595 0.104567
Euro 0.817951 0.817716 0.816918 0.816474
Japanese yen 0.005041 0.005014 0.005008 0.005018
U.K. pound 0.957592 0.957023 0.954639 0.954422
U.S. dollar 0.750758 0.751992 0.752989 0.752788
Algerian dinar 0.005589 0.0056 0.005603 0.005604
Australian dollar 0.494449 0.489848 0.489593 0.490818
Botswana pula 0.055031 0.054895 0.054818 0.054728
Brazilian real 0.152105 0.15225 0.152174
Brunei dollar 0.56144 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027
Canadian dollar 0.55719 0.555878 0.554402 0.554663
Chilean peso 0.000765 0.00077 0.000775 0.000779
Czech koruna 0.03225 0.032247 0.032219 0.032202
Danish krone 0.109715 0.109695 0.109591 0.109536
Indian rupee 0.009069 0.00907 0.00908 0.009081
Israeli New Shekel 0.209125 0.208424 0.209688 0.21057
Korean won 0.000562 0.000564 0.000566 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44427 2.4459 2.44914 2.44849
Malaysian ringgit 0.159346 0.15895 0.159312 0.159202
Mauritian rupee 0.016306 0.016278 0.016344 0.016346
Mexican peso 0.044484 0.044568 0.044488
New Zealand dollar 0.460477 0.45676 0.458871 0.45969
Norwegian krone 0.071788 0.071304 0.071191 0.071417
Omani rial 1.95256 1.95577 1.95836
Peruvian sol 0.201762 0.201606 0.20005 0.200103
Philippine peso 0.013433 0.013428 0.013444 0.013431
Polish zloty 0.190138 0.189753 0.189013 0.189048
Qatari riyal 0.206252 0.206591 0.206865 0.20681
Russian ruble 0.008273 0.008324 0.00826 0.00824
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200202 0.200531 0.200797 0.200743
Singapore dollar 0.56144 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027
South African rand 0.039971 0.039811 0.039505 0.039565
Swedish krona 0.073068 0.072651 0.07242 0.072624
Swiss franc 0.853474 0.849901 0.849779 0.851859
Thai baht 0.021088 0.021029 0.021022 0.021019
Trinidadian dollar 0.110954 0.111375 0.111705 0.111776
U.A.E. dirham 0.204427 0.204763 0.205034 0.20498
Uruguayan peso 0.019369 0.019301 0.019282 0.019303
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
