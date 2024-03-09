WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 8, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Mar-24 6-Mar-24 5-Mar-24 4-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104294 0.104452 0.104595 0.104567 Euro 0.817951 0.817716 0.816918 0.816474 Japanese yen 0.005041 0.005014 0.005008 0.005018 U.K. pound 0.957592 0.957023 0.954639 0.954422 U.S. dollar 0.750758 0.751992 0.752989 0.752788 Algerian dinar 0.005589 0.0056 0.005603 0.005604 Australian dollar 0.494449 0.489848 0.489593 0.490818 Botswana pula 0.055031 0.054895 0.054818 0.054728 Brazilian real 0.152105 0.15225 0.152174 Brunei dollar 0.56144 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027 Canadian dollar 0.55719 0.555878 0.554402 0.554663 Chilean peso 0.000765 0.00077 0.000775 0.000779 Czech koruna 0.03225 0.032247 0.032219 0.032202 Danish krone 0.109715 0.109695 0.109591 0.109536 Indian rupee 0.009069 0.00907 0.00908 0.009081 Israeli New Shekel 0.209125 0.208424 0.209688 0.21057 Korean won 0.000562 0.000564 0.000566 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44427 2.4459 2.44914 2.44849 Malaysian ringgit 0.159346 0.15895 0.159312 0.159202 Mauritian rupee 0.016306 0.016278 0.016344 0.016346 Mexican peso 0.044484 0.044568 0.044488 New Zealand dollar 0.460477 0.45676 0.458871 0.45969 Norwegian krone 0.071788 0.071304 0.071191 0.071417 Omani rial 1.95256 1.95577 1.95836 Peruvian sol 0.201762 0.201606 0.20005 0.200103 Philippine peso 0.013433 0.013428 0.013444 0.013431 Polish zloty 0.190138 0.189753 0.189013 0.189048 Qatari riyal 0.206252 0.206591 0.206865 0.20681 Russian ruble 0.008273 0.008324 0.00826 0.00824 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200202 0.200531 0.200797 0.200743 Singapore dollar 0.56144 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027 South African rand 0.039971 0.039811 0.039505 0.039565 Swedish krona 0.073068 0.072651 0.07242 0.072624 Swiss franc 0.853474 0.849901 0.849779 0.851859 Thai baht 0.021088 0.021029 0.021022 0.021019 Trinidadian dollar 0.110954 0.111375 0.111705 0.111776 U.A.E. dirham 0.204427 0.204763 0.205034 0.20498 Uruguayan peso 0.019369 0.019301 0.019282 0.019303 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024