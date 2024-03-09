AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-09

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 8, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Mar-24       6-Mar-24       5-Mar-24       4-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104294       0.104452       0.104595       0.104567
Euro                             0.817951       0.817716       0.816918       0.816474
Japanese yen                     0.005041       0.005014       0.005008       0.005018
U.K. pound                       0.957592       0.957023       0.954639       0.954422
U.S. dollar                      0.750758       0.751992       0.752989       0.752788
Algerian dinar                   0.005589         0.0056       0.005603       0.005604
Australian dollar                0.494449       0.489848       0.489593       0.490818
Botswana pula                    0.055031       0.054895       0.054818       0.054728
Brazilian real                   0.152105        0.15225       0.152174
Brunei dollar                     0.56144       0.560101       0.560426       0.560027
Canadian dollar                   0.55719       0.555878       0.554402       0.554663
Chilean peso                     0.000765        0.00077       0.000775       0.000779
Czech koruna                      0.03225       0.032247       0.032219       0.032202
Danish krone                     0.109715       0.109695       0.109591       0.109536
Indian rupee                     0.009069        0.00907        0.00908       0.009081
Israeli New Shekel               0.209125       0.208424       0.209688        0.21057
Korean won                       0.000562       0.000564       0.000566       0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44427         2.4459        2.44914        2.44849
Malaysian ringgit                0.159346        0.15895       0.159312       0.159202
Mauritian rupee                  0.016306       0.016278       0.016344       0.016346
Mexican peso                     0.044484       0.044568       0.044488
New Zealand dollar               0.460477        0.45676       0.458871        0.45969
Norwegian krone                  0.071788       0.071304       0.071191       0.071417
Omani rial                        1.95256        1.95577        1.95836
Peruvian sol                     0.201762       0.201606        0.20005       0.200103
Philippine peso                  0.013433       0.013428       0.013444       0.013431
Polish zloty                     0.190138       0.189753       0.189013       0.189048
Qatari riyal                     0.206252       0.206591       0.206865        0.20681
Russian ruble                    0.008273       0.008324        0.00826        0.00824
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200202       0.200531       0.200797       0.200743
Singapore dollar                  0.56144       0.560101       0.560426       0.560027
South African rand               0.039971       0.039811       0.039505       0.039565
Swedish krona                    0.073068       0.072651        0.07242       0.072624
Swiss franc                      0.853474       0.849901       0.849779       0.851859
Thai baht                        0.021088       0.021029       0.021022       0.021019
Trinidadian dollar               0.110954       0.111375       0.111705       0.111776
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204427       0.204763       0.205034        0.20498
Uruguayan peso                   0.019369       0.019301       0.019282       0.019303
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories