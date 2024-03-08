AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy, officials say

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 06:41pm

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s northern city of Sumy on Thursday killed two people and injured 26 more, the regional administration said on Friday.

“The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical care center, and the water utility were damaged,” it said on Facebook.

On Thursday, following the attack on the region close to the Russian border and front line, the authorities said one person was injured.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

They published an updated report on Friday, adding that rescue work was completed. Six wounded remain in hospitals.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians. Many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine in the course of the two-year-old war.

Russia Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian strikes Sumy

Comments

200 characters

Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy, officials say

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Rupee sees back-to-back gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.25bn in February, up 13% YoY

Cnergyico Pk anticipates investment of over $1bn in refinery upgradation

Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

KSE-100 ends week in green as IMF statements help sentiment

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Incomplete electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to postpone presidential election

Read more stories