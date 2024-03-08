AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper extends gains on hopes for rate cuts, China revival

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 05:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices extended gains to a fresh five-week peak on Friday on hopes that U.S. jobs data will provide scope for interest rate cuts and demand will recover in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $8,664 per metric ton by 1120 GMT after touching $8,689, the strongest since Jan. 31.

LME copper has gained nearly 2% on a weekly basis.

“The question is whether copper just like gold can spring a surprise to the upside. The jobs report this afternoon could be a trigger if we get a tad of weakness in that number,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“In the copper market, speculative interest has been ebbing and flowing not far from neutral for quite a while simply because the market has been rangebound,” Hansen said.

Gold has rallied to a series of record highs this week, driven by speculative activity.

China Jan-Feb copper imports rise 2.6% to 902,000 tons, customs says

U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to have gained 200,000 in February, slowing after two straight months of robust gains. The data is due to be released at 1330 GMT.

Copper and other industrial metals also got a fillip from wider bullish sentiment that propelled global stocks to hit record highs as investors bet on transatlantic interest rate cuts starting within months.

The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

LME tin rose 0.4% to $27,720 a ton, the strongest since last August and up 4.7% on a weekly basis, after Indonesia’s refined tin exports dropped 98% on a yearly basis in February.

LME nickel advanced 0.9% to a four-month high of $18,140 and zinc climbed 0.7% to a five-week high of $2,552, both set for the fourth straight week of gains.

Nickel mining quota delays in Indonesia and an output cut at a zinc smelter in South Korea has caused supply uncertainty.

LME lead jumped 1.5% to a one-month peak of $2,139 a ton while aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,262.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper extends gains on hopes for rate cuts, China revival

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Rupee sees back-to-back gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.25bn in February, up 13% YoY

Cnergyico Pk anticipates investment of over $1bn in refinery upgradation

Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

KSE-100 ends week in green as IMF statements help sentiment

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Incomplete electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to postpone presidential election

Read more stories