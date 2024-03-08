Interview with Adeela Liaquat Ali Khan, Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director - L’Oréal Pakistan

‘Synergy between women empowerment and financial inclusion is integral to achieving gender equality’

Adeela Liaquat Ali Khan is currently in the position of the Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director at L’Oréal Pakistan, bringing over a decade of valuable experience to her role. She has been an integral part of the L’Oréal Pakistan team since its inceptionin 2009, within the marketing team of Consumer Products Division for a total of 7 years followed by the Professionnel Products Division.

Adeela holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Hospitality Management, Tourism, and Marketing Communications from a renowned institution in Switzerland. Prior to her role at L’Oréal Pakistan, Adeela was the Marketing Communication Manager at Hyatt Hotels Corporation in the United Arab Emirates. Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with her:

BR Research: Tell us about yourself and your professional journey.

Adeela Liaquat Ali Khan: I am the Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director at L’Oréal Pakistan, with more than a decade of experience in the beauty industry. My expertise lies in corporate affairs, brand management, and marketing communications, where I have played a key role in developing and implementing L’Oréal Pakistan’s image and engagement initiatives.

My professional journey has been dedicated to driving the company’s success through a strategic focus on building strong brands, building a great workplace and fostering meaningful corporate relationships.

BRR: Can you shed light on the specific initiatives or programs that L’Oréal Pakistan has implemented to support and empower women, both within the company and in the broader community?

ALK: L’Oréal Group’s mission statement is “We create the beauty that moves the world.” Staying true to this, L’Oréal Pakistan is dedicated to empowering women both internally within the company and externally in the broader community. Internally, the company implements progressive initiatives such as mentorship programs, leadership development opportunities, and networking forums tailored for women employees, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Externally, through initiatives like the “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” program, collaboration with CIRCLE for a digital literacy program, and support from the L’Oréal Professional Institute of Pakistan, L’Oréal actively addresses societal challenges and empowers women by providing them with essential skills, resources, and support. These combined efforts reflect L’Oréal Pakistan’s comprehensive commitment to women empowerment across various facets of society, promoting gender equality and creating opportunities for women to thrive professionally and socially.

BRR: Women participation is very low in the country. What is your view of the evolution of women employment especially in the corporate sector? What challenges do they face in climbing the career ladder in the corporate sector?

ALK: The evolution of women’s employment in the corporate sector has been gradual, but the past decade has witnessed a significant increase, especially among younger entrants. This positive shift can be attributed to the changing mindsets of parents and the empowerment of younger females, who are more exposed to media and have a stronger voice. Additionally, the supportive role of parents and the realization of the necessity of dual income due to rising inflation are driving more women to enter the workforce with confidence and purpose.

However, navigating the corporate sector in Pakistan presents women with a multifaceted set of challenges in their climb up the career ladder. One notable hurdle is the confidence gap, where women may initially hesitate to negotiate pay or fully engage in discussions. Overcoming this barrier is crucial as corporations value courageous and involved female leaders. Additionally, life transitions, such as marriage and starting a family, can pose challenges. Societal conditioning that places the burden of household responsibilities on women contributes to this. Moreover, the return to work after a hiatus becomes challenging, as women may need to start from scratch, while their male peers may have progressed. The emergence of returnship programs is addressing this issue, but the need for women to restart their careers from the beginning remains a significant concern. Overall, while progress is evident, addressing the confidence gap and providing support during life transitions are crucial for furthering women’s participation and advancement in the corporate sector.

BRR: How is women empowerment and financial inclusion connected to gender equality?

ALK: The synergy between women empowerment and financial inclusion is integral to achieving gender equality. Access to financial resources and economic opportunities not only empowers women individually but also dismantles systemic gender disparities. Financial inclusion becomes a key player in closing the gender wealth gap by promoting a fairer distribution of resources. In essence, the collaboration of women empowerment and financial inclusion serves as a powerful driver for advancing gender equality and constructing more inclusive and resilient societies.

BRR: Generally, what in your view are the major challenges for working women? Did you face any such problems? How did you overcome them?

ALK: Working women, particularly in the context of Pakistan, encounter multifaceted challenges influenced by societal norms and structural barriers. Gender stereotypes and cultural expectations often prescribe traditional roles, portraying women as primary caregivers and limiting their career advancement. These stereotypes perpetuate workplace discrimination, creating a hostile environment that hampers professional growth. Additionally, the lack of access to quality education and resources poses a significant barrier, hindering women from acquiring the skills needed to compete in the corporate world.

Personally, I consider myself fortunate to have a supportive family network both in my upbringing and through marriage, as well as an organization that recognizes, values, and actively supports the women within it.

BRR: In your view, how can gender equality be achieved in Pakistan?

ALK: Achieving gender equality in Pakistan requires a comprehensive strategy. Accessible education, legal reforms, and equal opportunities in the workforce are essential components. Changing societal perceptions through awareness campaigns and media initiatives, along with community engagement, plays a pivotal role. Additionally, ensuring women’s access to healthcare, reproductive rights, and financial inclusion contributes to empowerment. Government commitment, including resource allocation and policy prioritization, is crucial. Regular monitoring and evaluation mechanisms will gauge progress, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

BRR: How do you view the recent changes and efforts for women economic empowerment and financial inclusion in Pakistan especially from the regulatory perspective?

ALK: While recent regulatory changes and bills have been encouraging developments, the crux lies in enhancing women’s literacy, especially in rural areas. There’s a need for awareness and education about their rights and the legislative changes.

The effectiveness of these regulatory changes will depend on robust implementation, complemented by initiatives promoting women’s financial literacy and cultural inclusivity within organizations. Continuous monitoring and adaptation of these regulations are key to ensuring lasting impact.

BRR: Do we have enough role models for aspiring women leaders to emulate?

ALK: Certainly, there is a growing and diverse array of role models for aspiring women leaders to emulate. While the landscape has room for improvement, diverse group of successful women across various fields are making significant contributions and serving as inspirational figures. Celebrating their achievements, sharing success stories, and increasing the visibility of women in leadership positions contribute to building a more robust and positive network of role models. By showcasing the diverse pathways to leadership, we create an environment where aspiring women can find inspiration and guidance for their own professional journeys. The presence of these role models signals progress and offers optimism for the continued growth of women in leadership roles.

BRR: As a Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director at L’Oréal Pakistan and a parent, how do you navigate the challenges of balancing work responsibilities with your role as a mother? What strategies have you found effective in achieving this balance, and do you believe workplaces can do more to support working parents?

ALK: Balancing work responsibilities with my role as a mother has been a journey of effective time management and prioritization. As the Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director at L’Oréal Pakistan, a supportive workplace, and a parent, I’ve found that communication is key. Open communication with my team and superiors about my responsibilities at home helps create understanding and flexibility. I’ve also implemented efficient time-management systems and established clear priorities to ensure that both professional and familial obligations are met.

Moreover, throughout my nearly 15 years with L’Oréal, the company has stood by me like a rock in bringing up my 17-year-old daughter. L’Oréal’s commitment to championing the cause of women and strengthening the communities with which we engage has been integral, aligning with my values as a working parent.

L’Oréal Pakistan has been instrumental in providing a supportive environment. The organization’s flexible working hours, work-from-home policies, and understanding of family responsibilities have significantly contributed to this balance. The company’s commitment to fostering a culture that accommodates the needs of working parents is evident in policies like flexible working hours and support for picking up children from school.

Workplaces, in general, can do more by implementing flexible arrangements and fostering a culture that values work-life balance. Collaborative efforts between employees and employers are essential for creating a supportive environment that acknowledges and accommodates the various roles individuals play, both at work and at home.