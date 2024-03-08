AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Europe’s STOXX 600 jumps 1pc after ECB rate decision

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

PARIS: Europe’s main index leapt on Thursday, after the European Central Bank kept rates steady on signs of cooling inflation and as Novo Nordisk hit a record peak on encouraging trial data of its experimental obesity drug.

The pan-European STOXX 600 hit an all-time high, closing 1.1% higher, with the rate-sensitive technology sector climbing 2.3% to a December 2000 peak.

Reflecting upbeat sentiment across major blocs were benchmark indexes in Germany, France, Italy and Spain scaling all-time highs.

Euro area bond yields also fell, with markets pricing in more than 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2024 from 92 bps before the decision.

Leaving interest rates unchanged at 4.0%, the ECB tweaked its messaging slightly to reflect falling inflation over the past 1-1/2 years and new, lower economic projections.

“Equities responded to the lower inflation projections, but people also wanted to hear (ECB chief Christine) Lagarde say that the ECB was open to cutting rates as early as April, if the data supported, but she was very adamant about the need to wait until June,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie.

“The ECB significantly reduced the 2024 inflation projection. Symbolically important was the 2025 reduction, which implies that the 2% inflation target will be reached by next year.”

Most market participants expect the ECB will kick off policy easing among major central banks, with the Federal Reserve widely seen cutting in June.

The STOXX 600 has rallied this year, holding bumper gains from 2023, aided by somewhat resilient earnings and early rate-cut hopes. Tech stocks have been at the forefront of a buying spree as AI euphoria continues.

Novo Nordisk soared 8.3% after early trial data for its experimental obesity drug amycretin showed a higher weight loss compared with its popular Wegovy treatment. The healthcare sector rose 2.3%, with Denmark-based Zealand Pharma, which saw BTIG initiate coverage with a “buy” rating, climbing 9.3%.

Virgin Money UK surged 35% on Britain’s Nationwide Building Society’s buyout plans in a potential 2.9 billion pound all-cash deal.

