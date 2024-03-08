AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-08

US airdrops aid to Gaza for third time in week

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:15am

WASHINGTON: American C-130 cargo planes airdropped aid to Gaza on Thursday, the US military said, its third joint operation with Jordan to deliver assistance by air in less than a week.

US officials say the drops are aimed at supplementing the insufficient supply of aid being brought in by ground to Gaza, but the amount of food provided by air is only enough to feed a tiny fraction of the people in need in the coastal territory, which has been devastated by months of conflict.

“US C-130s dropped over 38,000 meals, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza, to enable civilian access to critical aid,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

“The combined, joint operation included US Air Force and Jordanian C-130 aircraft and US Army soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies,” CENTCOM said.

“These airdrops are part of a sustained effort and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries,” it added.

Gaza has faced relentless bombardment by Israel since Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory operations in Hamas-controlled Gaza has killed more than 30,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The amount of aid brought into Gaza by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of war, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicine. The United States launched its first airdrop of food into Gaza on Saturday, providing more than 38,000 meals, and dropped more than 36,000 on Tuesday.

Gaza US military Gaza war aid to Gaza US airdrops aid

Comments

200 characters

US airdrops aid to Gaza for third time in week

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories