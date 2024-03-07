Saudi team briefed about SIFC

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Al-Ajlan Holding Group of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Wednesday.

The group was headed by Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, deputy chairman, along with members representing various sectors, operating under the ambit of Al-Ajlan Holding Group.

The delegation was warmly received by officials of the SIFC and comprehensive briefs were given covering potential and investment opportunities in different sectors. The delegation showed great interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan under the umbrella of the SIFC.

The visit underscores longstanding brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which are transforming into multi-domain cooperation through the participation of the public as well as private sector.

