LIV Golf abandons bid for world ranking points

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 11:33am

LIV Golf has formally withdrawn its application to have players receive world ranking points from its tournaments, according to a letter sent to the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit’s membership on Tuesday by commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

LIV Golf first applied for recognition from the Official World Golf Ranking, which plays a key role in determining entry into golf’s four majors, in July 2022 but was rejected last October.

“We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system,” Norman wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

“Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us.”

In unanimously rejecting LIV Golf’s application last October, the OWGR said the circuit’s 54-hole, no-cut events for 48 players was an issue but that it was one capable of being managed through an “appropriate mathematical formula”.

Norman said the rankings were structured to penalize anyone who has not played regularly on an “Eligible Tour” with the field ratings disproportionately rewarding play on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy’s Grand Slam bid off to slow start at Masters

He also called for an independent ranking system that recognizes how the game is “expanding and modernizing” and that he will continue doing all he can to ensure LIV Golf players were represented at the majors.

“Golf fans deserve to see the best players in the world play in the best tournaments. That has always been our goal,” said Norman.

“We continue to seek meaningful communication and relationship with each of the majors to ensure that LIV golfers are fairly represented and golf fans around the world have opportunities to see the best competition possible.”

While golf’s four majors have allowed qualified LIV players to compete, those who earned exemptions into the blue-riband events due to past results could one day be left out as they are not earning world ranking points.

There are currently four LIV players inside the top 50 in the world rankings: Masters champion Jon Rahm (3), Tyrrell Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (30) and Cam Smith (50).

LIV’s Joaquin Niemann accepted a special invitation last month to compete in the Masters after a solid run of form that included victories at the DP World Tour’s Australian Open in December and LIV Golf’s season opener at Mayakoba last month.

LIV Golf’s season resumes this week at Hong Kong Golf Club.

