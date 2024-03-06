AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.94%)
DGKC 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
FCCL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.62%)
HUBC 117.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
OGDC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.9%)
PAEL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.45%)
PIAA 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.35%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
PPL 115.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PRL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
SEARL 51.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.7%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.08%)
SSGC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.94%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 73.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.17%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 42 (0.62%)
BR30 23,039 Increased By 197.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 66,062 Increased By 335.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 22,378 Increased By 93.3 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three missing after boiler room blast in Russia’s Tuva region

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 10:43am

Three people were missing and 18 wounded after a boiler room blast at the Shagonar power and heating plant in Russia’s remote Tuva region, regional head Vladislav Khovalyg said on Wednesday.

Six people were in grave condition, he said on the Telegram messaging app, and a fire that broke out at the facility had been brought under control and localised.

Macron ‘cowards’ comments not helpful for Ukraine: German minister

No deaths have been reported and the cause of the accident was yet to be established, Khovalyg said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia’s war in Ukraine Vladislav Khovalyg Tuva region

Comments

200 characters

Three missing after boiler room blast in Russia’s Tuva region

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc as govt borrowing continues

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories