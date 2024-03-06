AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.94%)
DGKC 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
FCCL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.62%)
HUBC 117.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
OGDC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.9%)
PAEL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.45%)
PIAA 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.35%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
PPL 115.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PRL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
SEARL 51.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.7%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.08%)
SSGC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.94%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 73.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.17%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 42 (0.62%)
BR30 23,039 Increased By 197.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 66,062 Increased By 335.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 22,378 Increased By 93.3 (0.42%)
Oil falls slightly as China growth worries clash with output cuts

Reuters Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 09:55am

Oil prices fell slightly on Wednesday as concerns about demand growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, clashed with signs of supply tightness amid output cuts by major producers.

Prices were also supported by a weaker US dollar which helps demand for buyers paying in other currencies.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents to $81.91 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 11 cents to $78.04 a barrel.

China’s economic growth target for 2024 of around 5% set on Tuesday lacked big-ticket stimulus plans to prop up the country’s struggling economy, which increased concerns that demand growth in the country may lag this year.

The ‘risk off’ nature of recent trading was underscored by the fall in Treasury yields, which also pressured oil prices. Gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday on rising bets for a US interest rate cut in June.

Still, oil prices were supported by falling US dollar and the announcement on Sunday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) extended their output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of the second quarter.

Russia’s February oil and gas budget revenue rises 40% m/m

The extension has created some supply tightness, particularly in Asian markets, along with the disruption in oil tanker movements as a result of the Red Sea attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen that is tying up barrels in transit.

“Crude oil futures edged lower amid the risk-off tone across markets. This comes despite ongoing signs of tightness in the physical market.”

said Daniel Hynes, ANZ senior commodity strategist, in a note on Wednesday, adding that the OPEC+ cuts are “slowly making their way through the market.”

Signs of the physical tightness were apparent as Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, announced on Wednesday slightly higher prices for April crude sales to Asia, its biggest market.

The first of this week’s two US inventory reports, from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, showed US crude stocks rose by 423,00 barrels in the week ended March 1, market sources said, much smaller than the increase of 2.1 million barrels, expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline inventories dropped by 2.8 million barrels and distillate fuel stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels, the API data showed, according to the sources. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT).

If the EIA reports a crude storage build, it will be the sixth straight week of rising oil stocks in the country.

OPEC+ Brent crude EIA US dollar oil price Yemeni Houthis WTI crude oil Red Sea attacks

