LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed bail to 21 PTI activists in Corps Commander House attack case.

The accused include Muhammad Aslam, Rizwanullah, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Awais and others. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the accused persons during the May 09 riots.

According to the FIR, an angry mob entered the Corps Commander House, set it on fire and took away valuables.

